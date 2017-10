MOSCOW, Sept 22 (Reuters) - Demand for Russia’s Eurobond top up has exceeded $3 billion, sources in the financial sector told Reuters on Thursday.

Two sources said that books were to close later in the day and both local and foreign investors were interested in the issue. (Reporting by Kira Zavyalova and Elena Orekhova; Writing by Lidia Kelly; editing by Polina Devitt)