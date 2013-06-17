FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Russia's VEB, Gazprom eyes Eurobond issue in July - sources
Sections
Featured
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Future of Money
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
Puerto Rico
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
Exchange-traded funds
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Credit Markets
June 17, 2013 / 2:51 PM / in 4 years

Russia's VEB, Gazprom eyes Eurobond issue in July - sources

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW, June 17 (Reuters) - Russia’s top gas producer Gazprom and state development lender Vnesheconombank (VEB) may place a Eurobond in July, two banking sources told Reuters on Monday.

The sizes of the possible issues have not been disclosed.

One of the sources said that Gazprom may place an issue denominated in British pounds while VEB is looking at an issue in U.S. dollars. Gazprom is to redeem an 800 million pounds Eurobond issue in October.

The bonds could follow an expected Eurobond placement by Russia.

Debt markets have been jittery on the back of uncertainty over the U.S. Federal Reserve’s stimulus plans.

“It’s not a sure thing that the conditions for placement would be better in the second half of the year. Volatility could subside but the market may freeze on new, less comfortable, levels,” a source said.

VEB and Gazprom declined comment. (Reporting by Oksana Kobzeva; writing by Vladimir Soldatkin; Editing by David Cowell)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.