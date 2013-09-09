Russia opens order books on sovereign Eurobonds - source

MOSCOW, Sept 9 (Reuters) - Russia’s Finance Ministry has opened the order books on an offering of dollar- and euro-denominated Eurobonds, one of the organizers told Reuters on Monday.

The Finance Ministry plans to issue a three-tranche dollar-denominated Eurobond and a two-tranche euro-denominated Eurobond, the source said. No size was specified but the government has said it wants to raise a total of $7 billion on international markets this year.

The 5-year dollar Eurobond is guided towards U.S. Treasuries plus 212.5 basis points, and the 7-year and 30-year tranches both towards Treasuries plus 237.5 basis points.

Guidance on the 7-year euro tranche is around mid-swaps plus 185 basis points and the 12-year euro paper towards mid-swaps plus 195 basis points.

Barclays, Deutsche Bank, Gazprombank, The Royal Bank of Scotland, Renaissance Capital and VTB Capital have been mandated as joint lead managers, the source said. (Reporting and writing by Lidia Kelly; Editing by Douglas Busvine)