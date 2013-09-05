Russia Eurobond could include range of tenors, different currencies

LONDON, Sept 5 (IFR) - Russia’s upcoming Eurobond issue could still include a long-dated tranche, despite widening US Treasury yields, and potentially be denominated in currencies other than the US dollar, according to a source at the country’s finance ministry.

“We are quite flexible. We will look at a range of maturities, from five- to 30-years,” the source told IFR on Thursday.

The finance ministry has received approval to issue up to USD7bn in the international capital markets this year, but it remains to be seen whether the sovereign will be able to raise the full amount in one visit.

The source, who declined to give any indication on the potential timing of the transaction, said Russia might also consider issuing in different currencies.

“In our debt management strategy paper there is a provision that [the issue] could be in different currencies, not only dollars,” the source said. Asked whether the country might consider issuing in euros, the source said “we would not exclude this opportunity.”

While actual parameters for the issue will be defined according to investor feedback and market conditions, the source said that the sovereign was hoping to achieve better pricing terms than its previous deal.

“All the parameters will be defined when entering the market. Our goal in the capital markets is to find a more favourable benchmark. We expect to have results not worse than before.”

The Russian Federation brought a jumbo USD7bn Eurobond issue to the market in March 2012, comprising five-, 10- and 30-year tenors priced at spreads of 230bp, 240bp and 250bp over US Treasuries.

All three tranches are now trading at much tighter levels, quoted at 142bp, 175bp and 198bp over on Thursday morning, according to Thomson Reuters data.

“We will ask investors and see what their wishes are. The general consideration is that we should put benchmark points on the curve for Russian corporates to use as reference,” the source said.