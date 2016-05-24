FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Foreign investors bought $1.3 bln of Russia Eurobond - source
May 24, 2016 / 5:55 PM / a year ago

Foreign investors bought $1.3 bln of Russia Eurobond - source

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW, May 24 (Reuters) - Foreign investors bought around $1.3 billion of the Eurobond that Russia placed on Tuesday, a financial market source told Reuters.

Russia sold $1.75 billion of 10-year Eurobonds at a yield of 4.75 percent, sources earlier told Reuters. The source added that $1.3 billion were bought by investors from Europe, the United States and Asia.

The issue, managed by VTB Capital, the investment banking unit of state-run VTB Group, was the first since the West imposed sanctions on Russia over the Ukraine conflict. (Reporting by Katya Golubkova; writing by Alexander Winning; editing by Lidia Kelly)

