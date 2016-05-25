FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Russia FinMin says no need to top up Eurobond issue
May 25, 2016 / 7:50 AM / a year ago

Russia FinMin says no need to top up Eurobond issue

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW, May 25 (Reuters) - Russian Finance Minister Anton Siluanov said on Wednesday he saw no need to top up the Eurobond placed on Tuesday which raised $1.75 billion with foreigners as the biggest buyers.

“We believe that it’s enough,” Siluanov told reporters. “We have a strong balance of payments, our gold and foreign currency reserves are rising. Therefore, we just flagged our presence on the market, so that investors should not forget us.”

Reporting by Darya Korsunskaya; Writing by Katya Golubkova and Dmitry Solovyov

