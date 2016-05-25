Russia FinMin says no need to top up Eurobond issue

MOSCOW, May 25 (Reuters) - Russian Finance Minister Anton Siluanov said on Wednesday he saw no need to top up the Eurobond placed on Tuesday which raised $1.75 billion with foreigners as the biggest buyers.

“We believe that it’s enough,” Siluanov told reporters. “We have a strong balance of payments, our gold and foreign currency reserves are rising. Therefore, we just flagged our presence on the market, so that investors should not forget us.”