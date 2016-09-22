FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Russia opens book for $1.25 bln in Eurobond top up - sources
September 22, 2016 / 8:11 AM / a year ago

Russia opens book for $1.25 bln in Eurobond top up - sources

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW, Sept 22 (Reuters) - Russia's finance ministry has opened a book to top up its sovereign Eurobond issue, planning to raise an additional $1.25 billion, two financial market sources told Reuters on Thursday.

Russia's National Settlement Depository and Euroclear will do clearing for the issue, which comes on top of $1.75 billion raised from a Eurobond issued in May.

The Russian finance ministry is guiding investors towards a yield of 3.99 percent, the two financial market sources said. (Reporting by Kira Zavyalova and Elena Orekhova; writing by Katya Golubkova and Polina Devitt; Editing by Christian Lowe)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
