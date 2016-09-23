FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
a year ago
Foreigners got priority in Russia's Eurobond top-up - VTB Capital
September 23, 2016 / 7:05 AM / a year ago

Foreigners got priority in Russia's Eurobond top-up - VTB Capital

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW, Sept 23 (Reuters) - Russian investors were cut off and foreigners were given a priority in Russia's sovereign Eurobond top-up of $1.25 billion, Andrei Solovyov, head of debt capital markets at VTB Capital, told Reuters.

The deal was solely arranged by VTB Capital, and asset management investors bought around 51 percent of the issue, with the rest split between hedge funds, pension funds, insurance companies and others. (Reporting by Katya Golubkova; writing by Polina Devitt; editing by Dmitry Solovyov)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
