5 months ago
Russia's VTB Bank CEO says sees window for sovereign Eurobond issue in spring
Shift from non-GAAP bottom lines could be good for stocks
Jerry Lewis, king of goofball comedy, dies at 91
'I want justice for my son': Rage in Philippines over Duterte's drug war
March 28, 2017 / 10:36 AM / 5 months ago

Russia's VTB Bank CEO says sees window for sovereign Eurobond issue in spring

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 28 (Reuters) - Russia's VTB bank chief executive Andrei Kostin said on Tuesday that there was a window for Russia's Finance Ministry to issue a sovereign Eurobond issue in spring this year.

Speaking to reporters on the sidelines of a meeting of the Association of Russian Banks, Kostin said that the finance ministry had not decided on who would arrange a Eurobond issue.

Russia is in no rush to issue new Eurobond, the finance ministry has said. (Reporting by Katya Golubkova; Writing by Kevin O'Flynn; Editing by Polina Devitt)

