Russia's VTB Bank CEO says sees window for sovereign Eurobond issue in spring

March 28 (Reuters) - Russia's VTB bank chief executive Andrei Kostin said on Tuesday that there was a window for Russia's Finance Ministry to issue a sovereign Eurobond issue in spring this year.

Speaking to reporters on the sidelines of a meeting of the Association of Russian Banks, Kostin said that the finance ministry had not decided on who would arrange a Eurobond issue.

Russia is in no rush to issue new Eurobond, the finance ministry has said. (Reporting by Katya Golubkova; Writing by Kevin O'Flynn; Editing by Polina Devitt)