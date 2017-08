MOSCOW, April 19 (Reuters) - Russian Finance Minister Anton Siluanov said on Wednesday that Russia would not place a Eurobond this month, but said when it did it would use Russian banks to organise the placement.

When asked if Sberbank could be involved in organising the placement, he said: "Without doubt."