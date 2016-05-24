Russia places $1.75 bln in Eurobonds at 4.75 pct - sources

MOSCOW, May 24 (Reuters) - Russia on Tuesday placed $1.75 billion in Eurobonds at a yield of 4.75 percent, three financial market sources told Reuters.

The 10-year Eurobond issue is the first since the West imposed sanctions on Russia over the Ukraine conflict.

Sources told Reuters earlier on Tuesday that sanctions uncertainty had put off some foreign investors but that the issue was heavily subscribed by local investors. (Reporting by Kira Zavyalova and Oksana Kobzeva; Writing by Alexander Winning; Editing by Katya Golubkova and Lidia Kelly)