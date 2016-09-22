FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Russian EconMin says Eurobond topping up not linked to privatisation
September 22, 2016 / 8:40 AM / a year ago

Russian EconMin says Eurobond topping up not linked to privatisation

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW, Sept 22 (Reuters) - Russia's plan to top up its sovereign Eurobond issue, raising an additional $1.25 billion, is not linked to the government's privatisation programme, Russian Economy Minister Alexei Ulyukayev said on Thursday.

The privatisation of a stake in Russia's top oil producer Rosneft is possible before the end of this year, Ulyukayev added.

Russia's finance ministry opened a book to top up its sovereign Eurobond issue on Thursday. It comes on top of $1.75 billion raised from a Eurobond issued in May. (Reporting by Darya Korsunskaya; writing by Dmitry Solovyov; editing by Polina Devitt)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
