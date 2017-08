MOSCOW, May 23 (Reuters) - Sberbank, Russia's largest bank by assets, had not been invited to participate in arranging the country's Eurobond issue, the bank's Chief Executive Officer German Gref said on Monday.

Asked on whether Sberbank would buy into the Russian finance ministry Eurobond, Gref told reporters that it was too early to say. (Reporting by Darya Korsunskaya; Writing by Lidia Kelly; editing by Katya Golubkova)