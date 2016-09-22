FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
a year ago
Russian finance minister says Eurobond top-up yield at 3.9 pct
#Market News
September 22, 2016 / 8:00 PM / a year ago

Russian finance minister says Eurobond top-up yield at 3.9 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW, Sept 22 (Reuters) - The yield on a Russian sovereign Eurobond top-up was 3.9 percent, Finance Minister Anton Siluanov said on Thursday, as high demand allowed Russia to offer investors a lower yield than initial guidance.

Siluanov added the new Eurobonds were placed solely among foreign investors, with U.S. investors accounting for 53 percent of Thursday's $1.25 billion placement.

He said around 200 investors from the United States, Britain, Europe, Asia and Russia had submitted bids and that demand for the paper exceeded $7.5 billion. (Reporting by Darya Korsunskaya; Writing by Alexander Winning; Editing by Katya Golubkova)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
