a year ago
Russia Eurobond may not be held through int'l clearing systems for now - prospectus
May 23, 2016 / 10:35 AM / a year ago

Russia Eurobond may not be held through int'l clearing systems for now - prospectus

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW, May 23 (Reuters) - The Russian 10-year Eurobond placed by the finance ministry may not be held through principal international clearing systems until they determine eligibility with respect to the bonds, according to the Eurobond's prospectus.

Russia's National Settlement Depository is the clearing system for the Eurobond.

"No assurance can be given as to whether interests in the (Eurobond) will be eligible to be held through any clearing system other than NSD," the prospectus said.

Reporting by Lidia Kelly and Jason Bush

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
