Russian firms could place several more Eurobonds in 2015 - VTB's Solovyev

MOSCOW, Oct 13 (Reuters) - Russian companies could place several more Eurobonds before the end of the year as international capital markets gradually thaw, a senior VTB Capital banker said.

Commodities giants Gazprom and Norilsk Nickel were the first Russian companies to place benchmark-sized Eurobonds in 2015 in deals launched last week.

That stirred expectations that other Russian issues could follow, after Western sanctions over the Ukraine conflict impeded access to international markets last year.

“The deals by Norilsk and Gazprom mean there is a strong opportunity for other names to come to the market,” said Andrey Solovyev, global head of debt capital markets at VTB Capital. “We could see a spillover effect as investors are very black and white.”

Western sanctions do not explicitly bar most Russian companies from international debt markets, but the restrictions have driven up the cost of borrowing because markets fear deals with Russian firms could get caught up in further rounds of sanctions.

VTB Capital is the investment banking arm of Russia’s second-largest bank VTB, which is under Western sanctions.

Like other investment banks, its deal-making has dropped due to the sanctions and an economic slowdown. It did not lead either the Gazprom or Norilsk deals as the firms chose foreign banks instead.

But Solovyev said VTB Capital was working closely with other Russian exporters who were waiting for yields to fall and that there could be two or three more Eurobond issues by the end of the year.

He would not say how many issues there could be in 2016 but said overseas funds had expressed their interest in buying Russian risk at meetings with VTB Capital.

“Russian firms do not have a need to raise capital at any cost,” Solovyev said in an interview at VTB Capital’s Russia Calling investment forum. “They are watching the yields and when they see them come down, they will issue.”

Although yields on Russian Eurobonds have fallen from their distressed heights at the start of the year, they remain above levels from before the Ukraine-linked sanctions were introduced.

Alexander Sharabaika, chief financial officer at fertiliser firm Phosagro, suggested current levels could still be attractive for some issuers, however.

He expected to see another Russian Eurobond issue before the end of the month: “Gazprom is a locomotive that others can follow.”

Phosagro itself does not plan to issue a Eurobond in the short term, Sharabaika added. (Reporting by Alexander Winning and Olga Popova; Editing by Ruth Pitchford)