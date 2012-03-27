FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
March 27, 2012 / 3:15 PM / 6 years ago

Russia to issue $7 bln in Eurobonds - sources

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW, March 27 (Reuters) - Russia plans to raise $7 billion in Eurobonds in three tranches, fully covering its foreign borrowing plan for 2012 as demand for the paper exceeded $17 billion, sources close to the deal told Reuters on Tuesday.

The Finance Ministry plans to issue a $3 billion in 30-year paper at 250-255 basis points over U.S. Treasuries, $2 billion in 10-year paper at 240-245 basis points over and $2 billion in five-year Eurobond at plus 230-235 basis points, sources said.

That price guidance represented a tightening of up to 5 basis points from earlier indications on the five- and 10-year bonds and of 10-15 basis points on the 30-year paper, which met stronger interest from investors.

Pricing is expected on Wednesday.

