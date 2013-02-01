FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#Daimler
February 1, 2013 / 6:12 AM / in 5 years

Russia postpones Eurobond issue - FinMin

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW, Feb 1 (Reuters) - Russia is unlikely to place planned dollar Eurobonds in the next three months, Deputy Finance Minister Sergei Storchak told Reuters, as the government has yet to agree on how to execute the placement.

“We have not yet chosen them (lead managers). We are still in the process of negotiations with the Economy Ministry,” Storchak said in an interview.

“They have not supported our approach on the organisation of this process. When are we going to come to an agreement - I don’t know.” (Reporting by Lidia Kelly; Writing by Maya Dyakina; Editing by Douglas Busvine)

