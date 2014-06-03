FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
ABH Financial marketing three-year euro bond at yield of high 5%
Sections
Featured
T-Mobile, Sprint close to deal
Business
T-Mobile, Sprint close to deal
Russia urges calm as tensions between U.S., North Korea rise
North Korea
Russia urges calm as tensions between U.S., North Korea rise
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
Reuters Backstory
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Credit Markets
June 3, 2014 / 11:51 AM / 3 years ago

ABH Financial marketing three-year euro bond at yield of high 5%

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, June 3 (IFR) - Russia’s ABH Financial, the holding company of Alfa-Bank, has opened books on a three-year euro-denominated bond at a yield of high 5%, according to a lead.

The size of the bond will be sub-benchmark, said the banker, who added that the deal could price on Wednesday.

ABH Financial is rated BB- by both Standard & Poor’s and Fitch. Alfa-Bank, Commerzbank and UBS are the lead managers.

The bond would be first in the public markets by a Russian issuer since late February, when the crisis with Ukraine brought debt supply to a standstill.

Reporting by Sudip Roy, editing by Julian Baker

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.