CORRECTED-ABH Financial sets yield of 5.50% for 300-350m three-year bond
June 4, 2014 / 2:21 PM / 3 years ago

CORRECTED-ABH Financial sets yield of 5.50% for 300-350m three-year bond

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Corrects Fitch rating in third paragraph)

By Sudip Roy

LONDON, June 4 (IFR) - ABH Financial, the holding company of Russia’s Alfa-Bank, has set a final yield of 5.50% for a 300-350m three-year bond, according to a lead manager.

That compares with revised guidance of 5.625% area released earlier on Wednesday and initial price thoughts of high 5% announced on Tuesday. The deal is expected to launch and price later today.

ABH Financial is rated BB- by Standard & Poor’s and BB+ by Fitch. Alfa-Bank, Commerzbank and UBS are the lead managers.

The bond would be first in the public markets by a Russian issuer since late February, when the crisis with Ukraine brought debt supply from the country to a standstill.

Reporting by Sudip Roy; editing by Helene Durand

