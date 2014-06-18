UPDATE 2-Sberbank, Gazprombank tussle over new Eurobond issuance

(Updates with Sberbank mandate details)

By Sudip Roy

LONDON, June 18 (IFR) - Sberbank and Gazprombank raced Wednesday to become the first state-owned Russian bank to borrow money in the international bond markets since the Ukraine crisis erupted in February.

Both banks announced mandates for potential new Eurobond offerings, though Sberbank appeared to steal a march on its rival by planning investor meetings this week rather than next.

The fact that two state-owned lenders are eyeing a return to market indicates investors may again be growing more comfortable with Russian credit risk.

Sberbank, rated Baa1 by Moody’s and BBB by Fitch, has appointed Barclays, BNP Paribas, Deutsche Bank and Sberbank CIB to manage its bond sale.

Gazprombank, rated Baa3 by Moody’s and BBB- by both Standard & Poor’s and Fitch, has hired Credit Suisse, Deutsche Bank, Gazprombank Financial Services and SG CIB for its deal.

Gazprombank meets investors in London, Paris and Frankfurt on Monday and Tuesday ahead of a potential benchmark-sized euro-denominated bond.

Sberbank will meet investors Thursday and Friday. That means that Russia’s biggest bank could issue its new bond early next week, before Gazprombank has even concluded its meetings.

Bankers said Russian development bank VEB could also sell a deal before the summer break after recently sending a request for proposals for a potential bond.

It, too, is considering issuance in euros as Russian borrowers play it safe for the time being and avoid the US dollar market.

The first Russian bond deal since the Ukraine crisis escalated was also in euros.

ABH Financial, the holding company of private lender Alfa-Bank, sold a 350m three-year bond earlier this month. That deal generated 1.3bn of demand, suggesting investors in Europe, at least, remain keen to buy Russian debt.

Gazprombank has one euro-denominated bond outstanding, according to Tradeweb, a 1bn 2018 note that is trading at a yield of 3.75%. That bond was sold in October and was Gazprombank’s first in euros in more than a decade.

Sberbank has no euro bonds outstanding, according to Tradeweb

Gazprombank is typically bracketed as a state-owned lender even though its biggest shareholder is Gazfond, a non state-owned pension fund that holds a 47.4% stake. But state-owned Gazprom owns 35.5%, VEB 10.2%, while 6.3% is a combination of Treasury stock and retail ownership.

The last state-owned Russian issuer in the international bond market was Russian Railways, which sold a 500m nine-year note on February 27. (Reporting by Sudip Roy; editing by Marc Carnegie)