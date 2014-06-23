Sberbank sets guidance on November 2019 euro bond

LONDON, June 23 (IFR) - Sberbank has announced guidance in the area of 262.5bp over mid-swaps for a November 2019 benchmark-sized euro-denominated bond, according to a lead.

That compares with initial price thoughts of mid-high 200s set earlier on Monday.

The book, which closes at 1445BST, has more than 1.5bn of orders.

Barclays, BNP Paribas, Deutsche Bank and Sberbank are lead managers on the deal, which is expected to price later today. Sberbank is rated Baa1 by Moody’s and BBB by Fitch. (Reporting by Sudip Roy; editing by Helene Durand)