Sberbank launches EUR1bn November 2019 bond at MS+260bp

LONDON, June 23 (IFR) - Sberbank has launched a EUR1bn bond due on November 15, 2019 at a spread of 260bp over mid-swaps, according to a lead manager.

The final spread follows guidance of 262.5bp area over mid-swaps set earlier on Monday and compares with initial price thoughts of mid to high 200s.

The book closed with more than 2bn of orders.

Barclays, BNP Paribas, Deutsche Bank and Sberbank are lead managers on the deal, which is expected to price later today. Sberbank is rated Baa1 by Moody’s and BBB by Fitch. (Reporting by Sudip Roy; editing by Julian Baker)