FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Gazprombank revises guidance on five-year bond to 4.125% area
Sections
Featured
Road to electric car paradise paved with handouts
Energy & Environment
Road to electric car paradise paved with handouts
Distrustful U.S. allies force NSA to back down in encryption fight
Cyber Risk
Distrustful U.S. allies force NSA to back down in encryption fight
Google renews bet on smartphone hardware
Technology
Google renews bet on smartphone hardware
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Credit Markets
June 26, 2014 / 9:27 AM / 3 years ago

Gazprombank revises guidance on five-year bond to 4.125% area

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, June 26 (IFR) - Russia’s Gazprombank has revised guidance on a benchmark-sized five-year euro-denominated bond to a yield of 4.125% area (+/-12.5bp), according to a lead manager.

This is tighter than the initial marketing level of 4.375% area.

Demand for the bond is over 3bn. The trade will price later on Thursday.

Credit Suisse, Deutsche Bank, GPB-Financial Services and SG CIB are the lead managers on the transaction.

Gazprombank is rated Baa3 by Moody’s and BBB- by both Standard & Poor’s and Fitch. (Reporting by Sudip Roy, Editing by Helene Durand, Julian Baker)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.