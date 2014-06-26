FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Gazprombank sets final yield at 4% on five-year euro bond
June 26, 2014 / 10:17 AM / 3 years ago

Gazprombank sets final yield at 4% on five-year euro bond

Sudip Roy

1 Min Read

LONDON, June 26 (IFR) - Russia’s Gazprombank has set a final yield of 4% on a benchmark-sized five-year euro-denominated bond, according to a source.

That is the tight end of guidance of 4.125% area (plus or minus 12.5bp) and 37.5bp inside the initial marketing level of 4.375% area.

Demand for the bond is over 5bn. The trade will price later on Thursday.

Credit Suisse, Deutsche Bank, GPB-Financial Services and SG CIB are the lead managers.

Gazprombank is rated Baa3 by Moody’s and BBB- by both Standard & Poor’s and Fitch. (Reporting by Sudip Roy, editing by Julian Baker)

