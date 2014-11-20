FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
CBM markets Tier 2 rouble Eurobond at 16%-17%
Sections
Featured
Tillerson says U.S. could stay in Paris climate accord
Politics
Tillerson says U.S. could stay in Paris climate accord
'We're terrified': Rohingya villagers beg for safe passage
World
'We're terrified': Rohingya villagers beg for safe passage
Today in Sports
Reuters Pictures
Today in Sports
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Credit Markets
November 20, 2014 / 11:06 AM / 3 years ago

CBM markets Tier 2 rouble Eurobond at 16%-17%

Abhinav Ramnarayan

1 Min Read

LONDON, Nov 20 (IFR) - Russian lender Credit Bank of Moscow has started marketing a subordinated Tier 2 rouble-denominated Eurobond at a yield of 16%-17%, according to a lead.

The note will carry a tenor of 10.5 years, though it will be callable after 5.5 years.

The lender, whose senior ratings are B1/BB-/BB, is expected to complete the Reg S only trade this week.

Russian banks Otkritie, Region and Sberbank CIB are arranging the transaction.

The bonds can be written down if the Common Equity Tier 1 ratio falls below 2% or the Deposit Insurance Agency implements a bankruptcy prevention plan. (Reporting By Abhinav Ramnarayan)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.