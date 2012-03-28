FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Russia Eurobonds seen at lower end of yield guidance
March 28, 2012 / 7:36 AM / in 6 years

Russia Eurobonds seen at lower end of yield guidance

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW, March 28 (Reuters) - Russia’s three-tranche, $7 billion offering of Eurobonds is expected to be priced towards the lower end of earlier yield guidance, a source close to the deal told Reuters on Wednesday.

“Launch terms will follow later (on Wednesday), but expect pricing at the tight end of the range,” the source said.

Sources told Reuters on Tuesday that Russia plans to issue $3 billion in 30-year paper at 250-255 basis points over U.S. Treasuries.

It will also place $2 billion in 10-year paper at plus 240-245 basis points and $2 billion in five-year bonds at 230-235 basis points over Treasuries.

