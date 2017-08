MOSCOW, Jan 18 (Reuters) - There is a good chance Russia's Finance Ministry will issue a $3-billion sovereign Eurobond this spring, RIA news agency quoted Andrei Kostin, chief executive of lender VTB, as saying on Wednesday.

Foreign investors put $1.25 billion into a Russian sovereign Eurobond top-up in September after the initial offer of $1.75 billion in May. (Reporting by Jack Stubbs; writing by Polina Devitt)