MOSCOW, March 16 (Reuters) - Russian Finance Minister Anton Siluanov said on Thursday that Russia's plans on possible Eurobond issue were unaffected by the U.S. Federal Reserve's decision to raise interest rates.

"Everything is in line with the plan," Siluanov said. (Reporting by Darya Korsunskaya; writing by Polina Devitt; editing by Dasha Afanasieva)