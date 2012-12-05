EuroChem Eurobond yield seen at around 5.375 pct-sources

MOSCOW, Dec 5 (Reuters) - EuroChem, Russia’s largest mineral fertilizer producer, is guiding investors towards a yield of 5.375 percent area for its upcoming five-year Eurobond issue, two banking sources told Reuters on Wednesday.

The Eurobond is expected to be of a benchmark size, both added. The company, controlled by businessman Andrey Melnichenko, raised $300 million in Eurobonds in 2007, redeeming the issue this March. (Reporting by Katya Golubkova and Oksana Kobzeva; Editing by Hans-Juergen Peters)