UPDATE 1-EuroChem to raise $750 mln via Eurobond deal- sources

MOSCOW, Dec 5 (Reuters) - EuroChem, Russia’s largest mineral fertilizer producer, plans to raise $750 million in a five-year Eurobond issue, which will have a yield of 5.125 percent, two banking sources told Reuters on Wednesday.

Sources told Reuters earlier the company, controlled by businessman Andrey Melnichenko, was guiding investors towards a yield of 5.375 percent area.

EuroChem raised $300 million in Eurobonds in 2007, redeeming the issue this March.