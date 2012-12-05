FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UPDATE 1-EuroChem to raise $750 mln via Eurobond deal- sources
December 5, 2012 / 11:41 AM / 5 years ago

UPDATE 1-EuroChem to raise $750 mln via Eurobond deal- sources

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Adds amount, revised yield)

MOSCOW, Dec 5 (Reuters) - EuroChem, Russia’s largest mineral fertilizer producer, plans to raise $750 million in a five-year Eurobond issue, which will have a yield of 5.125 percent, two banking sources told Reuters on Wednesday.

Sources told Reuters earlier the company, controlled by businessman Andrey Melnichenko, was guiding investors towards a yield of 5.375 percent area.

EuroChem raised $300 million in Eurobonds in 2007, redeeming the issue this March. (Reporting by Katya Golubkova and Oksana Kobzeva; Editing by Hans-Juergen Peters and Jane Merriman)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
