a year ago
Russia-focused Eurochem signs $800 mln loan deal with international banks
September 21, 2016 / 4:46 PM / a year ago

Russia-focused Eurochem signs $800 mln loan deal with international banks

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW, Sept 21 (Reuters) - Russia-focused fertiliser producer Eurochem said on Wednesday it had signed an $800 million pre-export finance facility with international banks, to be used to refinance part of its debt.

In the statement, Eurochem said that the 5-year facility, which allows for 2-year grace period, was signed with Bank of China, Citibank, Commerzbank, Credit Agricole, Industrial and Commercial Bank of China, ING, Mizuho, Natixis, Nordea, Raiffeisenbank, Societe Generale and UniCredit.

Swiss-based Eurochem, owned by Russian tycoon Andrei Melnichenko, has assets in Russia, Lithuania, Kazakhstan and Belgium. It said the deal with banks was signed on Sept 13.

Reporting by Katya Golubkova; Editing by Elaine Hardcastle

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
