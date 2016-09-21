Russia-focused Eurochem signs $800 mln loan deal with international banks

MOSCOW, Sept 21 (Reuters) - Russia-focused fertiliser producer Eurochem said on Wednesday it had signed an $800 million pre-export finance facility with international banks, to be used to refinance part of its debt.

In the statement, Eurochem said that the 5-year facility, which allows for 2-year grace period, was signed with Bank of China, Citibank, Commerzbank, Credit Agricole, Industrial and Commercial Bank of China, ING, Mizuho, Natixis, Nordea, Raiffeisenbank, Societe Generale and UniCredit.

Swiss-based Eurochem, owned by Russian tycoon Andrei Melnichenko, has assets in Russia, Lithuania, Kazakhstan and Belgium. It said the deal with banks was signed on Sept 13.