MOSCOW, Feb 6 (Reuters) - Euroclear Bank said it will begin settling trades in Russian OFZ treasury bonds on Thursday, finally implementing a long-awaited market overhaul that could attract $20 billion in foreign capital to the Russia.

In a statement on Wednesday, Belgium-based Euroclear and Russia’s National Settlement Depository said that settlement would begin with over-the-counter trades, followed in March by on-exchange deals. (Reporting by Yelena Orekhova; Writing by Douglas Busvine)