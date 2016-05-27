FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
Putin vows Russian retaliation over U.S. missile shield
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#Trump
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Be wary of coin offerings, China industry body warns
Future of Money
Be wary of coin offerings, China industry body warns
U.S. crude set for steep fall
Energy & Environment
U.S. crude set for steep fall
Samsung secures self-driving car permit in California
TECHNOLOGY
Samsung secures self-driving car permit in California
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
May 27, 2016 / 8:10 PM / a year ago

Putin vows Russian retaliation over U.S. missile shield

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ATHENS, May 27 (Reuters) - Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Friday Moscow had no choice but to retaliate over the U.S. missile shield in Europe, and warned that both Romania and Poland could find themselves in Russia's sights.

Some elements of the U.S. missile shield, which Putin said was a direct threat to Russia's security, are being installed in Poland, and some in Romania.

"If yesterday in those areas of Romania people simply did not know what it means to be in the cross-hairs, then today we will be forced to carry out certain measures to ensure our security," Putin said at a joint news conference in Athens with Greek Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras.

"It will be the same case with Poland," Putin said.

But he insisted that Russia was not taking the first step, only responding to moves by Washington. "We won't take any action until we see rockets in areas that neighbour us." (Reporting by Denis Dyomkin; Writing by Christian Lowe; Editing by Andrew Heavens)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.