FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Russia's EuroSibEnergo ditches 2012 IPO-Deripaska
Sections
Featured
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
Exchange-traded funds
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
A tale of two photos
Reuters Backstory
A tale of two photos
Pence leaves NFL game after players kneel
Pence leaves NFL game after players kneel
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Daimler
July 3, 2012 / 8:21 AM / 5 years ago

Russia's EuroSibEnergo ditches 2012 IPO-Deripaska

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SOCHI, Russia, July 3 (Reuters) - Russian electricity firm EuroSibEnergo has decided against an initial public offering (IPO) this year due to weak markets, the company’s tycoon owner Oleg Deripaska said.

“There won’t be an IPO this year, we will wait until the market conditions become more favourable,” he told reporters in comments cleared for publication on Tuesday.

EuroSibEnergo had initially planned to place its shares in Hong Kong and raise between $1.1 billion and $1.5 billion in 2011, but postponed the plans for a year due to volatile markets. (Reporting by Olga Sichkar; writing by Vladimir Soldatkin; editing by Megan Davies)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.