FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Russia's EuroSibEnergo puts IPO plans on hold
Sections
Featured
Yahoo’s corpse keeps festering at Verizon
Breakingviews
Yahoo’s corpse keeps festering at Verizon
Republicans begin tax push, Fed officials warn danger ahead
Politics
Republicans begin tax push, Fed officials warn danger ahead
Fly fast, and electric
Energy & Environment
Fly fast, and electric
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Daimler
October 10, 2012 / 5:21 PM / 5 years ago

Russia's EuroSibEnergo puts IPO plans on hold

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW, Oct 10 (Reuters) - Russian electricity firm EuroSibEnergo, owned by tycoon Oleg Deripaska, will put off plans for an initial public offering (IPO) in 2013 to focus on a deal with hydroelectric power giant RusHydro, its head said on Wednesday.

EuroSibEnergo had initially planned to place its shares in Hong Kong and raise between $1.1 billion and $1.5 billion in 2011, but postponed the plans due to volatile markets.

Ahead of an IPO, RusHydro may exchange some of its assets for shares in EuroSibEnergo, a banking source previously said.

“We won’t consider an IPO in 2013, our number one goal is to do this deal (with RusHydro)”, Chief Executive Evgeny Fedorov told journalists on Wednesday.

Fedorov did not talk about terms of a deal but said a transaction was still awaiting approval from authorities. (Reporting By Anastasia Lyrchikova, writing by Megan Davies; Editing by Mike Nesbit)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.