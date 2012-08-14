Evraz resumes operations at South African mill

MOSCOW, Aug 14 (Reuters) - Russia’s largest steelmaker Evraz said on Tuesday it has resumed operations of its steel and vanadium asset in South Africa, following a shutdown caused by a strike last month.

“Evraz...announces the restart of operations at Evraz Highveld Steel and Vanadium, which had been temporarily suspended as a result of an industrial action announced by Evraz Highveld’s largest union NUMSA at the end of July,” the company said in a statement.

The operations at Highveld, which represents less than 1 percent of the company’s consolidated core earnings, were suspended after its workers went on strike against the decision to convert a three-shift system to a four-shift system.

Evraz said an agreement was reached to provide certain compensation for employees who would have been financially affected by the implementation of the four-shift system.

The plant, restarted on August 13, is expected to be fully operational by the end of this month. (Reporting By Alexei Anishchuk, Editing by Katya Golubkova)