FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Alrosa sells 51 pct in Timir iron ore project to Evraz
Sections
Featured
Pence offers solace as police puzzle over shooter's motive
Las Vegas
Pence offers solace as police puzzle over shooter's motive
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Puerto Rico
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
Exchange-traded funds
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Basic Materials
September 12, 2012 / 1:40 PM / 5 years ago

Alrosa sells 51 pct in Timir iron ore project to Evraz

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW, Sept 12 (Reuters) - The supervisory board of Russian state-run diamond miner Alrosa approved a deal to sell a 51 percent stake in Timir iron ore project in Eastern Siberia to the country’s largest steelmaker Evraz, the company said on Wednesday.

Russia’s state development bank VEB will own one share, according to the statement, and obtains a priority option to acquire shares in Timir in the future.

Alrosa bought the rights to develop four deposits of iron ore in the south of Yakutiya region for $173 million in 2008 and united them into the Timir project.

The company valued the project at $10 billion, saying it would require $3 billion in investments at the initial stage.

The decision to attract a partner to develop the deposit was announced last September. Alrosa said earlier it was in talks with Evraz and unidentified foreign firms to join the project.

Evraz said in March that it could invest up to $1.5 billion in Timir in five years.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.