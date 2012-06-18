FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Evraz approves payment of 2011 dividend
Sections
Featured
Kim Jong Un's sister, now a top policy maker
North Korea
Kim Jong Un's sister, now a top policy maker
Harvey Weinstein ousted
Business
Harvey Weinstein ousted
Pence exits NFL game after players kneel during anthem
Sports
Pence exits NFL game after players kneel during anthem
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Basic Materials
June 18, 2012 / 12:51 PM / 5 years ago

Evraz approves payment of 2011 dividend

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW, June 18 (Reuters) - Russian steel and mining group Evraz approved the payment of a 2011 dividend of $0.17 per ordinary share at its annual general meeting on Monday, the company said in a statement.

Evraz, Russia’s largest steelmaker and part-owned by tycoon Roman Abramovich, posted a net profit of $453 million in 2011, below $661 million forecast in a Reuters poll.

The company, which joined the FTSE 100 index last year, said its total debt was $7.38 billion as of March 31, compared to $7.25 billion at the end of last year.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.