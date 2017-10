MOSCOW, Sept 21 (Reuters) - Russia’s largest steelmaker Evraz confirmed the payment of its first half dividend of $0.11 per share earlier declared by the board, the company said in a statement on Friday.

The company’s board said in August it would pay a total of $147 million in the first-half dividend. The dividend will be paid on Oct. 5 to shareholders registered by Sept. 7 2012, the statement said.