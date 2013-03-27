UPDATE 1-Russia's Evraz to sell South African steel mill

MOSCOW, March 27 (Reuters) - Russian steelmaker Evraz said on Wednesday it has agreed to sell its 85 percent stake in Evraz Highveld, its steel and vanadium asset in South Africa for $320 million.

Evraz, part-owned by Chelsea soccer club owner Roman Abramovich, said it had signed a non-binding term sheet to sell the asset, which in 2012 recorded a loss before tax of R300 million ($32 million).

The operations at Evraz Highveld were frozen for roughly a month last year following a strike.

Evraz said the buyer is Nemascore, a black economic empowerment consortium. The deal will allow it to focus on its steel markets in Russia and North America, it said.