UPDATE 1-Russia's Evraz Q1 crude steel output down 6 pct y/y

MOSCOW, April 18 (Reuters) - Evraz’s crude steel output fell 6 percent year on year to 4.07 million tonnes in the first quarter, Russia’s largest steelmaker said on Thursday, sending its shares to a record low.

Output rose by 11 percent quarter on quarter helped by a lack of maintenance work.

Evraz, whose 2012 net profit missed market expectations, said earlier in April that the outlook for the global steel industry would remain fragile this year.

The company, part-owned by Chelsea soccer club owner Roman Abramovich, said it produced 4.8 million tonnes of raw coking coal, up 8.7 percent from the fourth quarter of 2012 and up 30 percent year on year.

Production of finished steel goods was flat quarter on quarter at 2.7 million tonnes.

Shares in Evraz are down by more than 65 percent since a peak hit in early 2012. They hit an all-time low of 151.1 pence on Thursday before recovering to trade at 159p at 0815 GMT.