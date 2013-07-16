FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Russian steelmaker Evraz says Q2 output up 1.1 pct year-on-year
July 16, 2013 / 6:27 AM / 4 years ago

Russian steelmaker Evraz says Q2 output up 1.1 pct year-on-year

MOSCOW, July 16 (Reuters) - Russia’s largest steelmaker Evraz said on Tuesday that crude steel output rose 1.1 percent in the second quarter, year-on-year, to 4.1 million tonnes.

Output was little-changed quarter-on-quarter, the company said.

The company, part-owned by billionaire Chelsea soccer club owner Roman Abramovich, said it produced 3.7 million tonnes of steel products, 3 percent more than in the same period of the previous year, partly due to the growth in demand for construction products in Russia.

“In (the third quarter), the company expects to increase output of steel products to meet the improved market demand in flat and tubular products,” the firm said in a statement.

