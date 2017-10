July 16 (Reuters) - Russian steel and mining group Evraz Plc said steel production fell 6 percent in the second quarter from previous three months, due to maintenance work at its mills and weaker demand in Europe and South Africa.

Evraz, Russia’s largest steel producer, said prices for most steel products were marginally flat or a little higher, except in South Africa where there have been unstable operations at iron and steel plants and a weak market.