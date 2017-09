MOSCOW, Jan 17 (Reuters) - Russia’s largest steelmaker Evraz said on Friday its fourth-quarter crude steel output rose 0.7 percent from the previous quarter to 4.0 million tonnes.

In 2013 as a whole, output rose 1.1 percent to 16.1 million tonnes, the company, part-owned by billionaire Chelsea soccer club owner Roman Abramovich, said in a statement.