Russia's Evraz seeking $500 mln-$1 bln syndicated loan
#Credit Markets
June 3, 2014 / 11:27 AM / 3 years ago

Russia's Evraz seeking $500 mln-$1 bln syndicated loan

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW, June 3 (Reuters) - Russia’s largest steel producer Evraz said on Tuesday it planned to take out a syndicated loan worth between $500 million and $1 billion with up to ten banks.

“Mainly these are euro zone banks, foreign banks, which operate in Russia and with which we have worked (previously),” Evraz’s Head of Corporate Finance Rostislav Rozbitski told journalists, adding that a final decision on the amount had yet to be taken. (Reporting by Kira Zavyalova; Writing by Alessandra Prentice)

