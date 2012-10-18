Russia's Evraz Q3 steel output down 3 pct

MOSCOW, Oct 18 (Reuters) - Russia’s steel major Evraz decreased crude production by 3 percent to 3.9 million tonnes in the third quarter compared to the previous three months due to lower production at its Czech and South African enterprises.

The company also said its operations will be affected by “seasonal trends” in the fourth quarter, including the slowdown in construction activity in Russia.

Evraz shut its Czech steel production line Vitkovice Steel earlier this month due to a low demand. The operations at Evraz Highveld, its steel and vanadium asset in South Africa, were frozen for roughly a month earlier this year following a strike.