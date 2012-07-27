FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Russia's Evraz sees 2 percent steel output rise in Q3
July 27, 2012 / 2:10 PM / in 5 years

Russia's Evraz sees 2 percent steel output rise in Q3

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW, July 27 (Reuters) - Russia’s largest steelmaker said on Friday that it expects its crude steel production to rise by 2 percent in the third quarter of 2012 compared to the previous quarter.

The company, which saw crude steel production drop 6 percent in the second quarter from the previous three months due to capital repairs at its mills, said the temporary shutdowns of some of its enterprises will continue to affect its operations in the third quarter.

Last year the company produced 16.8 million tonnes of crude steel.

