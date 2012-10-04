FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Russia's Evraz agreed to up stake in coal miner to 82 pct
October 4, 2012 / 6:21 AM / in 5 years

Russia's Evraz agreed to up stake in coal miner to 82 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW, Oct 4 (Reuters) - Evraz, Russia’s largest steelmaker, agreed to increase its stake in the Russian coal miner Raspadskaya by half to 82 percent, the company said on Thursday.

Evraz, part-owned by billionaire Chelsea soccer club owner Roman Abramovich, agreed to buy a further 50 percent interest in company called Corber Enterprises Limited from Adroliv Investments Limited, a company owned by the sellers, which holds an 82 percent interest in Raspadskaya.

A year ago Evraz discontinued talks on the potential sale of its 40 percent indirect equity stake in Raspadskaya due to high market volatility.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
