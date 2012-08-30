Evraz swings to H1 net loss on weak steel prices, sales

MOSCOW, Aug 30 (Reuters) - Russia’s largest steelmaker Evraz reported on Thursday a first half net loss of $50 million compared to a net profit of $263 million a year ago on the back of lower steel prices and sales, missing analyst forecasts.

Analyst had forecast Evraz to report a net profit of $114 million, down 57 percent year-on-year, due to sluggish steel market and plant maintenance.

The company’s revenues dropped by 9.1 percent to $7.62 billion from $8.38 billion a year ago.

Its earnings before interest, depreciation, amortisation and taxes (EBITDA) decreased 27.9 percent to $1.18 billion from $1.63 billion a year ago.

The company announced an interim 2012 dividend of $0.11 per share, or a total of $147 million.