FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Evraz swings to H1 net loss on weak steel prices, sales
Sections
Featured
Pence offers solace as police puzzle over shooter's motive
Las Vegas
Pence offers solace as police puzzle over shooter's motive
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Puerto Rico
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
Exchange-traded funds
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Basic Materials
August 30, 2012 / 6:26 AM / in 5 years

Evraz swings to H1 net loss on weak steel prices, sales

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW, Aug 30 (Reuters) - Russia’s largest steelmaker Evraz reported on Thursday a first half net loss of $50 million compared to a net profit of $263 million a year ago on the back of lower steel prices and sales, missing analyst forecasts.

Analyst had forecast Evraz to report a net profit of $114 million, down 57 percent year-on-year, due to sluggish steel market and plant maintenance.

The company’s revenues dropped by 9.1 percent to $7.62 billion from $8.38 billion a year ago.

Its earnings before interest, depreciation, amortisation and taxes (EBITDA) decreased 27.9 percent to $1.18 billion from $1.63 billion a year ago.

The company announced an interim 2012 dividend of $0.11 per share, or a total of $147 million.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.